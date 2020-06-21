All apartments in Chesapeake
Home
/
Chesapeake, VA
/
1412 Myrtle Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:29 PM

1412 Myrtle Avenue

1412 Myrtle Avenue · (757) 986-0526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1412 Myrtle Avenue, Chesapeake, VA 23325
Norfolk Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous Almost New Construction in Norfolk Highlands. Minutes from shopping, all major interstates, and bases. Open and bright floor plan with beautiful finishings throughout. Beautiful large kitchen w/granite island & countertops, recessed lighting, SS appliances and a walk-in pantry. First floor bedroom attached to a full bath w/walk-in closet, great for an office, guest room, in-law bedroom, etc. Master bedroom and Master bath w/double vanities, granite countertops, large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms, 2 full baths and large laundry room w/cabinets & granite countertops on second floor. Large back yard w/patio. Living room is also wired for surround sound. Pets considered with $25/month pet rent per pet, but must be less than 50lbs and no known aggressive breeds. Available 7/10/2020.
Limehouse Property Management, 757-986-0526.
See All of our Available Rentals at LimehousePropertyManagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
1412 Myrtle Avenue has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 1412 Myrtle Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Myrtle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Myrtle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Myrtle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1412 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 1412 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1412 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Myrtle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
