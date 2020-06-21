1412 Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Gorgeous Almost New Construction in Norfolk Highlands. Minutes from shopping, all major interstates, and bases. Open and bright floor plan with beautiful finishings throughout. Beautiful large kitchen w/granite island & countertops, recessed lighting, SS appliances and a walk-in pantry. First floor bedroom attached to a full bath w/walk-in closet, great for an office, guest room, in-law bedroom, etc. Master bedroom and Master bath w/double vanities, granite countertops, large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms, 2 full baths and large laundry room w/cabinets & granite countertops on second floor. Large back yard w/patio. Living room is also wired for surround sound. Pets considered with $25/month pet rent per pet, but must be less than 50lbs and no known aggressive breeds. Available 7/10/2020.

Limehouse Property Management, 757-986-0526.

