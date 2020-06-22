All apartments in Chesapeake
Find more places like 1120 Priscilla Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesapeake, VA
/
1120 Priscilla Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1120 Priscilla Lane

1120 Priscilla Lane · (757) 346-9935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesapeake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1120 Priscilla Lane, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Mount Pleasant Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Hickory. Hardwood in foyer, hallway, half bath and formal dining area; updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and ceramic tile floor; large living room w/carpeting; breakfast nook; washer and dryer convey; Two-car garage with 4-car driveway; street parking; huge master bedroom; berber carpeting upstairs; very spacious deck with pergola and large back yard with privacy fence. Home also has a 2-zone heating/air conditioning system, gas downstairs, heat pump upstairs. Great schools, near shopping, don't let this gem pass you by. Ready for move-in on Aug. 1. Please ask for recent video to make it a quick day. Anyone entering the home must wear facial protection and is limited to two people per showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Priscilla Lane have any available units?
1120 Priscilla Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Priscilla Lane have?
Some of 1120 Priscilla Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Priscilla Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Priscilla Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Priscilla Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 Priscilla Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1120 Priscilla Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Priscilla Lane does offer parking.
Does 1120 Priscilla Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 Priscilla Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Priscilla Lane have a pool?
No, 1120 Priscilla Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Priscilla Lane have accessible units?
No, 1120 Priscilla Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Priscilla Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Priscilla Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1120 Priscilla Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd
Chesapeake, VA 23325
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Thrive Apartment Homes
1020 Thrive Place
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln
Chesapeake, VA 23320

Similar Pages

Chesapeake 1 BedroomsChesapeake 2 Bedrooms
Chesapeake Apartments with ParkingChesapeake Dog Friendly Apartments
Chesapeake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great BridgeGreenbrier EastIndian River
Deep Creek NorthGreenbrier West
Western Branch NorthCulpepper Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity