1120 Priscilla Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home in Hickory. Hardwood in foyer, hallway, half bath and formal dining area; updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and ceramic tile floor; large living room w/carpeting; breakfast nook; washer and dryer convey; Two-car garage with 4-car driveway; street parking; huge master bedroom; berber carpeting upstairs; very spacious deck with pergola and large back yard with privacy fence. Home also has a 2-zone heating/air conditioning system, gas downstairs, heat pump upstairs. Great schools, near shopping, don't let this gem pass you by. Ready for move-in on Aug. 1. Please ask for recent video to make it a quick day. Anyone entering the home must wear facial protection and is limited to two people per showing.