1104 Stoney Brook Landing

Spacious well maintained lake front two-story home in the heart of Greenbrier on a cul-de-sac in the Turtle Rock neighborhood. Lots of upgrades including hardwood bamboo flooring throughout the downstairs. This home has a well appointed kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, open family room with fireplace, and formal dining room. Large vinyl fenced backyard. Lots of room for children to play. Upstairs is a spacious master suite and two additional bedrooms. Attached garage and driveway provide parking. Backyard shed 10 X 14. Quiet suburban living just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and I 64.