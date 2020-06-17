All apartments in Chesapeake
Location

1104 Stoney Brook Landing, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Greenbrier East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1722 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious well maintained lake front two-story home in the heart of Greenbrier on a cul-de-sac in the Turtle Rock neighborhood. Lots of upgrades including hardwood bamboo flooring throughout the downstairs. This home has a well appointed kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, open family room with fireplace, and formal dining room. Large vinyl fenced backyard. Lots of room for children to play. Upstairs is a spacious master suite and two additional bedrooms. Attached garage and driveway provide parking. Backyard shed 10 X 14. Quiet suburban living just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and I 64.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Stoney Brook Landing have any available units?
1104 Stoney Brook Landing has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Stoney Brook Landing have?
Some of 1104 Stoney Brook Landing's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Stoney Brook Landing currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Stoney Brook Landing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Stoney Brook Landing pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Stoney Brook Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 1104 Stoney Brook Landing offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Stoney Brook Landing does offer parking.
Does 1104 Stoney Brook Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Stoney Brook Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Stoney Brook Landing have a pool?
No, 1104 Stoney Brook Landing does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Stoney Brook Landing have accessible units?
No, 1104 Stoney Brook Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Stoney Brook Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Stoney Brook Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
