Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING RENOVATED 3 bd rm / 3.5 bath , 1 car garage townhome on 3 finished levels, Brand new gleaming hardwood floors on main level with new granite counter tops, freshly painted with a walk out deck and private fenced yard, finished basement and bump out to create a spacious kitchen, master suite with a luxury bath. Quite home in a tranquil neighborhood of beautiful Compton village