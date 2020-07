Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

A Perfect 10 in Centre Ridge! Gleaming Hardwood Floors on Main. Huge Kitchen with Island, Dining Area, and Bonus Sun Room which leads to Huge Wrap Around Deck! 3BR/2BA Upstairs - Master BR with Huge Master BA with Whirlpool Tub, Separate Shower and Double Vanity Sink. New Carpet on Upper and Lower ; New Paint; So Much TLC! Bring Your Pickiest Renters, and Tell Them to Get Ready to Be Very Happy!