6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE

6212 William Mosby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6212 William Mosby Drive, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Stunning! A fabulous 3 level town home in Centreville!You will fall in love with the modern style and appreciate the upgrade and details. 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms with glamorous hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with granite countertop, backsplash, and SS appliances. Beautiful modern brick wall in the dining area, updated bathroom with gray tones cabinets and fashionable tile work. Fully finished walk out basement with a den and full bathroom that can be used as a in-law suite! *Hardwood on main floors and upper level* *White granite counter top and backsplash in the kitchen* *New tiles on bathroom floors* Neighborhood features are very convenient! Near by to shopping, restaurants and movie theater!Don~t miss out on this opportunity!! Request viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE have any available units?
6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE have?
Some of 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
