6212 WILLIAM MOSBY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Stunning! A fabulous 3 level town home in Centreville!You will fall in love with the modern style and appreciate the upgrade and details. 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms with glamorous hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with granite countertop, backsplash, and SS appliances. Beautiful modern brick wall in the dining area, updated bathroom with gray tones cabinets and fashionable tile work. Fully finished walk out basement with a den and full bathroom that can be used as a in-law suite! *Hardwood on main floors and upper level* *White granite counter top and backsplash in the kitchen* *New tiles on bathroom floors* Neighborhood features are very convenient! Near by to shopping, restaurants and movie theater!Don~t miss out on this opportunity!! Request viewing today!