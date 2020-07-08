6181 STONEPATH CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Excellent Location & Available NOW!!! Spacious 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom townhome ~ 2 assigned parking spaces ; #66; - wonderful defined spaces ~Enjoy a Woodburning living room fireplace ~ a Central Open Kitchen ~ 3 well lighted Bedrooms on Upper Level ~ Spacious Lower level Recreation Room & Bonus room and full bath ~ Ask your agent for a showing & call this home!