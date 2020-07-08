Excellent Location & Available NOW!!! Spacious 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom townhome ~ 2 assigned parking spaces ; #66; - wonderful defined spaces ~Enjoy a Woodburning living room fireplace ~ a Central Open Kitchen ~ 3 well lighted Bedrooms on Upper Level ~ Spacious Lower level Recreation Room & Bonus room and full bath ~ Ask your agent for a showing & call this home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6181 STONEPATH CIR have any available units?
6181 STONEPATH CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6181 STONEPATH CIR have?
Some of 6181 STONEPATH CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6181 STONEPATH CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6181 STONEPATH CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.