All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 6181 STONEPATH CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
6181 STONEPATH CIR
Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:52 AM

6181 STONEPATH CIR

6181 Stonepath Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6181 Stonepath Circle, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Excellent Location & Available NOW!!! Spacious 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom townhome ~ 2 assigned parking spaces ; #66; - wonderful defined spaces ~Enjoy a Woodburning living room fireplace ~ a Central Open Kitchen ~ 3 well lighted Bedrooms on Upper Level ~ Spacious Lower level Recreation Room & Bonus room and full bath ~ Ask your agent for a showing & call this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6181 STONEPATH CIR have any available units?
6181 STONEPATH CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6181 STONEPATH CIR have?
Some of 6181 STONEPATH CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6181 STONEPATH CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6181 STONEPATH CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6181 STONEPATH CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6181 STONEPATH CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6181 STONEPATH CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6181 STONEPATH CIR offers parking.
Does 6181 STONEPATH CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6181 STONEPATH CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6181 STONEPATH CIR have a pool?
No, 6181 STONEPATH CIR does not have a pool.
Does 6181 STONEPATH CIR have accessible units?
No, 6181 STONEPATH CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6181 STONEPATH CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6181 STONEPATH CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6181 STONEPATH CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6181 STONEPATH CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia