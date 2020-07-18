5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY

Amenities
Great Location!!! Bright End Unit Two Level Townhouse, 2 BR, 1 BA ** Nice and Clean! ** Hardwood Floors on Main Level*** Updated/Upgraded Kitchen with New Cabinets, New Granite Countertops, New SS under-mount Sink, and Newer Appliances*** Updated Bathroom*** Laundry room with New Full size Washer and Dryer on Bedroom Level*** Newer HVAC~~Newer Windows** Two assigned Parking #57X and 57Y right in front of the Home*** Great community amenities include pool, tennis courts, and tot lots. Convenient to grocery, shopping and dining, and close to Dulles Airport and major commuting routes **Tenant must have good credit** **No smoking, OWC 1 small pet on case by case basis**