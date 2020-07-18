All apartments in Centreville
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY

5945 Havener House Way · No Longer Available
Location

5945 Havener House Way, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Great Location!!! Bright End Unit Two Level Townhouse, 2 BR, 1 BA ** Nice and Clean! ** Hardwood Floors on Main Level*** Updated/Upgraded Kitchen with New Cabinets, New Granite Countertops, New SS under-mount Sink, and Newer Appliances*** Updated Bathroom*** Laundry room with New Full size Washer and Dryer on Bedroom Level*** Newer HVAC~~Newer Windows** Two assigned Parking #57X and 57Y right in front of the Home*** Great community amenities include pool, tennis courts, and tot lots. Convenient to grocery, shopping and dining, and close to Dulles Airport and major commuting routes **Tenant must have good credit** **No smoking, OWC 1 small pet on case by case basis**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have any available units?
5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have?
Some of 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY offers parking.
Does 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY has a pool.
Does 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY has units with air conditioning.
