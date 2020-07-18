5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Great Location!!! Bright End Unit Two Level Townhouse, 2 BR, 1 BA ** Nice and Clean! ** Hardwood Floors on Main Level*** Updated/Upgraded Kitchen with New Cabinets, New Granite Countertops, New SS under-mount Sink, and Newer Appliances*** Updated Bathroom*** Laundry room with New Full size Washer and Dryer on Bedroom Level*** Newer HVAC~~Newer Windows** Two assigned Parking #57X and 57Y right in front of the Home*** Great community amenities include pool, tennis courts, and tot lots. Convenient to grocery, shopping and dining, and close to Dulles Airport and major commuting routes **Tenant must have good credit** **No smoking, OWC 1 small pet on case by case basis**