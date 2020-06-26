5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Great rental/move right in condition/NO PETS/. Pergo Floors, Large Double Windows in Bright Eat-In Kitchen w/Newer Appliances. LR/DR with New Sliding Glass Door to Patio, Two Large Master Suites with 2 Private Baths. 2 Reserved Parking Spaces. Convenient to RT 28, 29, 50, 66, Fairfax County Parkway & Dulles Airport. Community Center with Pool, Tennis Courts & Tot Lots. Great location Very nice TH in great Newgate community. This TH feel more like a single-family home rather than an apartment. You don~t have to worry about upstairs/downstairs neighbors. Previous renters loved living here and just moved out, after living here for 4 yrs. due to overseas assignment. This TH is in a great location. Close to all major rotes and great shopping and restaurants. It~s located 2.4 miles to Trader Joe~s; 3.3 miles to the Field at Commonwealth, which includes Wegmans, numerous restaurants, including CAVA, Chipotle and Mellow Mushroom. Also close to Walmart, Target and Costco, among numerous other shopping areas. The Newgate community is located 2 miles from the Centreville Park & Ride, which includes free parking a frequent bus service to Vienna metro.