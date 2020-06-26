All apartments in Centreville
5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:58 AM

5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT

5919 Grisby House Court · No Longer Available
Location

5919 Grisby House Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Great rental/move right in condition/NO PETS/. Pergo Floors, Large Double Windows in Bright Eat-In Kitchen w/Newer Appliances. LR/DR with New Sliding Glass Door to Patio, Two Large Master Suites with 2 Private Baths. 2 Reserved Parking Spaces. Convenient to RT 28, 29, 50, 66, Fairfax County Parkway & Dulles Airport. Community Center with Pool, Tennis Courts & Tot Lots. Great location Very nice TH in great Newgate community. This TH feel more like a single-family home rather than an apartment. You don~t have to worry about upstairs/downstairs neighbors. Previous renters loved living here and just moved out, after living here for 4 yrs. due to overseas assignment. This TH is in a great location. Close to all major rotes and great shopping and restaurants. It~s located 2.4 miles to Trader Joe~s; 3.3 miles to the Field at Commonwealth, which includes Wegmans, numerous restaurants, including CAVA, Chipotle and Mellow Mushroom. Also close to Walmart, Target and Costco, among numerous other shopping areas. The Newgate community is located 2 miles from the Centreville Park & Ride, which includes free parking a frequent bus service to Vienna metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT have any available units?
5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT have?
Some of 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT offers parking.
Does 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT has a pool.
Does 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT have accessible units?
No, 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5919 GRISBY HOUSE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
