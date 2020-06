Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Two story town house in great location . It has two bedrooms and 1.5 bath and 2 assigned parking spaces. Kitchen has newer appliances. Hardwood floors on all two levels. New paint. Full size washer/dryer on the main level. Close to I-66, 28, 29 and I-50 and shopping center. Small private front patio. Community has pool and tennis court. Small pets on a case by case basis. Parking space #56B & 56E