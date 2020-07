5902 SPRUCE RUN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool media room tennis court

CALL RENU AT 703-622-8113 IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS OR FOR SHOWINGS. BEAUTIFUL 3 FINISHED LEVEL 3 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH TOWNHOUSE. SPECIOUS KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA. BRIGHT LIVING ROOM WITH SEPARATE DINING ROOM. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL HUGE REC ROOM WITH FULL BATH LEADS TO A VERY PRIVATE WOODED FENCED BACKYARD. WELL MAINTAINED AND READY TO MOVE IN. AMENITIES OF LITTLE ROCKY RUN: OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOLS,TENNIS COURTS,BASKETBALL COURTS,PLAYGROUNDS AND WALKING TRAILS. TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS IN FRONT OF THE TOWNHOUSE. EASY ACCESS TO I66, Rt 28 & 29. CLOSE TO THEATERS,SHOPPING & METRO STOP. CERTIFIED FUNDS ONLY. USE NVAR APPLICATION. **** CALL RENU AT 703-622-8113 IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS OR FOR SHOWINGS,