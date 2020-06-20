All apartments in Centreville
5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE

5858 Clarendon Springs Place · No Longer Available
Location

5858 Clarendon Springs Place, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
Lovely 2 bed/2 full bath 3-level townhouse in Little Rocky Run neighborhood. Close and easy access to routes 66/28/29/Fairfax County Parkway. Hardwood floors on main level. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Front loading HE washer/dryer included. Plenty of storage space. Fenced-in back yard with patio, garden, and shed. 2 reserved parking spaces in front of house. Close to neighborhood playgrounds/pool. Rent includes trash pickup and HOA fees. Groceries, restaurants, and coffee shops within walking distance. Excellent school district. This is a non-smoking property. $50 Application fee per adult applying for the lease. If accepted, the new tenant pays $50 to the management company for the lease agreement. 1st month's rent and security deposit due on occupancy date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE have any available units?
5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE have?
Some of 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE offers parking.
Does 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE has a pool.
Does 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
