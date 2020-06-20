5858 CLARENDON SPRINGS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking playground pool

Lovely 2 bed/2 full bath 3-level townhouse in Little Rocky Run neighborhood. Close and easy access to routes 66/28/29/Fairfax County Parkway. Hardwood floors on main level. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Front loading HE washer/dryer included. Plenty of storage space. Fenced-in back yard with patio, garden, and shed. 2 reserved parking spaces in front of house. Close to neighborhood playgrounds/pool. Rent includes trash pickup and HOA fees. Groceries, restaurants, and coffee shops within walking distance. Excellent school district. This is a non-smoking property. $50 Application fee per adult applying for the lease. If accepted, the new tenant pays $50 to the management company for the lease agreement. 1st month's rent and security deposit due on occupancy date.