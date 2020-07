Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH THEIR OWN FULL BATH.INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED. RECENTLY REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. RECENTLY CHANGED ALL APPLIANCES. REC ROOM WITH ANOTHER FULL BATH ON LOWER LEVEL, OR IT CAN BE THE 3RD BEDROOM SUITE. WALK OUT BASEMENT. FENCED BACK YARD DECK. MINS TO SHOPPING CENTER