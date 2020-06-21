All apartments in Centreville
5614 GRESHAM LANE

5614 Gresham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5614 Gresham Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

Property Amenities
Remodeled END unit 3 lvl brick front town home at Center Terrace n.hood, 3 beds and 3 and 1//2 baths. Walkout finished bsmt with room and full bath + huge rec room. 3 bed, 2 full bath on upper level. Master bed w/walk-in closet. Lite and brite main level with nice open kitchen w/features newer SS kitchen appliances/washer/granite counter/sink/faucet . Roof and Updates throughout in 2018 included hard wood on main/stairs to up and down/upper hall way, carpeting in rooms, paint and basement floor etc.. Close access to IAD, I66, Rt 28/29/50/286.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 GRESHAM LANE have any available units?
5614 GRESHAM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5614 GRESHAM LANE have?
Some of 5614 GRESHAM LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 GRESHAM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5614 GRESHAM LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 GRESHAM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5614 GRESHAM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5614 GRESHAM LANE offer parking?
No, 5614 GRESHAM LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5614 GRESHAM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5614 GRESHAM LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 GRESHAM LANE have a pool?
No, 5614 GRESHAM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5614 GRESHAM LANE have accessible units?
No, 5614 GRESHAM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 GRESHAM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5614 GRESHAM LANE has units with dishwashers.
