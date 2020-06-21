5614 GRESHAM LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled END unit 3 lvl brick front town home at Center Terrace n.hood, 3 beds and 3 and 1//2 baths. Walkout finished bsmt with room and full bath + huge rec room. 3 bed, 2 full bath on upper level. Master bed w/walk-in closet. Lite and brite main level with nice open kitchen w/features newer SS kitchen appliances/washer/granite counter/sink/faucet . Roof and Updates throughout in 2018 included hard wood on main/stairs to up and down/upper hall way, carpeting in rooms, paint and basement floor etc.. Close access to IAD, I66, Rt 28/29/50/286.