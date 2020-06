Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking

Gorgeous 1 Bed. 1 Bath. Unit in conveniently located Stonegate Community. Renovated, Specious Living Room with New Carpet, Fresh Paint and new Bathtub.Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet & Master Bath. Computer Nook perfect for a home Office. Open floor plan.Gated Community Offers Clubhouse with Fitness Center, Business Center, Swimming Pool and More. Close to Major Routes and Shopping. Great Building Located Next to Plenty of Visitor Parking Spaces.