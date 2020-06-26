All apartments in Centreville
5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN
5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN

5079 Sapphire Sky Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5079 Sapphire Sky Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN have any available units?
5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN currently offering any rent specials?
5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN pet-friendly?
No, 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN offer parking?
Yes, 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN offers parking.
Does 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN have a pool?
No, 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN does not have a pool.
Does 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN have accessible units?
No, 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5079 SAPPHIRE SKY LN does not have units with air conditioning.
