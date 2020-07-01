14851 BOLTON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

40 K in Remodeling and Upgraded, just Completed!! Hardwood Floor through out 3 levels says an Elegant house. Brand New All baths completely updated with beautiful tile work, new light fixtures, new toilet and new vanities can feel luxurious ambiance. A sliding glass door opens to Huge Deck makes for the ideal BBQ and Relaxation with trees. The walkout lower level Family Room offers space for a fun-filled entertainment, games or media. A center island splash tile, Black Granite counter-tops and qualify new SS appliances bring modern urban life feeling. Master Bedroom w/ skylight, bright & cozy. Community pool and sports court, nearby park, great schools. Close to commuter lot 66/29/28. Please Enjoy Your New Life at Fabulous Brick-front End Unit Town Home.