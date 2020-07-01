All apartments in Centreville
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

14851 BOLTON ROAD

14851 Bolton Road · No Longer Available
Location

14851 Bolton Road, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
40 K in Remodeling and Upgraded, just Completed!! Hardwood Floor through out 3 levels says an Elegant house. Brand New All baths completely updated with beautiful tile work, new light fixtures, new toilet and new vanities can feel luxurious ambiance. A sliding glass door opens to Huge Deck makes for the ideal BBQ and Relaxation with trees. The walkout lower level Family Room offers space for a fun-filled entertainment, games or media. A center island splash tile, Black Granite counter-tops and qualify new SS appliances bring modern urban life feeling. Master Bedroom w/ skylight, bright & cozy. Community pool and sports court, nearby park, great schools. Close to commuter lot 66/29/28. Please Enjoy Your New Life at Fabulous Brick-front End Unit Town Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14851 BOLTON ROAD have any available units?
14851 BOLTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14851 BOLTON ROAD have?
Some of 14851 BOLTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14851 BOLTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14851 BOLTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14851 BOLTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14851 BOLTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14851 BOLTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 14851 BOLTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 14851 BOLTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14851 BOLTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14851 BOLTON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 14851 BOLTON ROAD has a pool.
Does 14851 BOLTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14851 BOLTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14851 BOLTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14851 BOLTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14851 BOLTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14851 BOLTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

