Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:18 PM

14709 GREEN PARK WAY

14709 Green Park Way · No Longer Available
Location

14709 Green Park Way, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

parking
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Rental being offered is for a private BASEMENT BEDROOM AND BATH ONLY. It is for ONE PERSON ONLY. Includes common area/ kitchen privileges, reserved parking space. Monthly rent includes all utilities EXCEPT cable TV (includes gas, electric, water/sewer and FIOS internet.) Cable TV would be separate and at tenants expense. Rent also includes 2x month cleaning service. Super nice basement semi furnished bed and bath in a beautifully decorated and VERY CLEAN town home in a great location in Centreville. Close to restaurants, shopping (the new Wegman's). Just bring your clothes and a toothbrush. < 20 minutes to IAD - Would be a great flight crew member crash pad. 12 or 24 month lease only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14709 GREEN PARK WAY have any available units?
14709 GREEN PARK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14709 GREEN PARK WAY have?
Some of 14709 GREEN PARK WAY's amenities include parking, fireplace, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14709 GREEN PARK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14709 GREEN PARK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14709 GREEN PARK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14709 GREEN PARK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14709 GREEN PARK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14709 GREEN PARK WAY offers parking.
Does 14709 GREEN PARK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14709 GREEN PARK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14709 GREEN PARK WAY have a pool?
No, 14709 GREEN PARK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14709 GREEN PARK WAY have accessible units?
No, 14709 GREEN PARK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14709 GREEN PARK WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 14709 GREEN PARK WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14709 GREEN PARK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14709 GREEN PARK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
