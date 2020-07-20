14709 GREEN PARK WAY

Amenities

Rental being offered is for a private BASEMENT BEDROOM AND BATH ONLY. It is for ONE PERSON ONLY. Includes common area/ kitchen privileges, reserved parking space. Monthly rent includes all utilities EXCEPT cable TV (includes gas, electric, water/sewer and FIOS internet.) Cable TV would be separate and at tenants expense. Rent also includes 2x month cleaning service. Super nice basement semi furnished bed and bath in a beautifully decorated and VERY CLEAN town home in a great location in Centreville. Close to restaurants, shopping (the new Wegman's). Just bring your clothes and a toothbrush. < 20 minutes to IAD - Would be a great flight crew member crash pad. 12 or 24 month lease only.