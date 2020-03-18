All apartments in Centreville
14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE

14634 Stone Range Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14634 Stone Range Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this move-in ready 3 level townhouse with walk-out basement! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a large bonus room in the basement. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and 2 closets. Separate dining room and living room. Hardwood, washer/dryer, 2 parking spaces. Deck off kitchen. Ideal location, across from shops/dining/grocery at Village Center. Close to routes 66 & 28. Private backyard view of trees and common area. Natural light. Tour today and move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE have any available units?
14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE have?
Some of 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
