14634 STONE RANGE DRIVE

Welcome to this move-in ready 3 level townhouse with walk-out basement! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a large bonus room in the basement. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and 2 closets. Separate dining room and living room. Hardwood, washer/dryer, 2 parking spaces. Deck off kitchen. Ideal location, across from shops/dining/grocery at Village Center. Close to routes 66 & 28. Private backyard view of trees and common area. Natural light. Tour today and move in!