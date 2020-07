Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Bright and clean Cameron model with living/dining open in front, country kitchen opens across theback. Vinyl floors in kitchen, newer carpet in living/dining, bedrooms, and basement. Two baths ontop-level, half bath on main and basement levels. Large deck off kitchen in back with stairs to openarea. Two spaces reserved parking use #76 in front, ample street parking. No pets.