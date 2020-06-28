14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Welcome to 1 Car Garage End Unit Town Home, in the popular Centre Ridge Community, great location. All rooms are with plenty of natural light. All Brand New Blinds. The kitchen has updated Stainless Steel appliances, new granite counter tops. Dining room opens to a freshly stained deck. Master bedroom has walk-in closets( his & hers). The fully finished lower level has a large recreation room with gas fire place and opens to a patio with a fully fenced back yard. Tons of extra storage in lower level. Close to shopping, dining, movies and including Routes 66, 29 and 28.