Centreville, VA
14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:21 AM

14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW

14394 Silo Valley View · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

14394 Silo Valley View, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome to 1 Car Garage End Unit Town Home, in the popular Centre Ridge Community, great location. All rooms are with plenty of natural light. All Brand New Blinds. The kitchen has updated Stainless Steel appliances, new granite counter tops. Dining room opens to a freshly stained deck. Master bedroom has walk-in closets( his & hers). The fully finished lower level has a large recreation room with gas fire place and opens to a patio with a fully fenced back yard. Tons of extra storage in lower level. Close to shopping, dining, movies and including Routes 66, 29 and 28.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW have any available units?
14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW have?
Some of 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW currently offering any rent specials?
14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW pet-friendly?
No, 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW offer parking?
Yes, 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW offers parking.
Does 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW have a pool?
No, 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW does not have a pool.
Does 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW have accessible units?
No, 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW has units with dishwashers.
Does 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW have units with air conditioning?
No, 14394 SILO VALLEY VIEW does not have units with air conditioning.
