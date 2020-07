Amenities

Newly renovated two bedroom, 1.5 bath. New white kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops, all new stainless steel appliances, and renovated bathrooms. Main level has all new luxury vinyl flooring. Fresh paint throughout. Be the first to enjoy these beautiful upgrades! Condo has gas heat and cooking. Great location! Close to bus, I-66 and shopping. Community amenities include pool, tot lot, and tennis courts.