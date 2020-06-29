All apartments in Centreville
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14348 JACOB LANE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

14348 JACOB LANE

14348 Jacob Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14348 Jacob Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
WELCOME TO 14348 JACOB LN | VERY NICE COLONIAL STYLE HOME IN LOVELY SEQUOIA FARMS | 4 BEDROOMS & 3.5 BATHS | HARDWOOD FLOORS IN MAIN LEVEL & UPPER LEVEL | GREAT COMMUNITY AMENITIES | CLOSE TO 28 & 66 * SHOPS & RESTAURANTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14348 JACOB LANE have any available units?
14348 JACOB LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14348 JACOB LANE have?
Some of 14348 JACOB LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14348 JACOB LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14348 JACOB LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14348 JACOB LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14348 JACOB LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14348 JACOB LANE offer parking?
No, 14348 JACOB LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14348 JACOB LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14348 JACOB LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14348 JACOB LANE have a pool?
No, 14348 JACOB LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14348 JACOB LANE have accessible units?
No, 14348 JACOB LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14348 JACOB LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14348 JACOB LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14348 JACOB LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14348 JACOB LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
