WELCOME TO 14348 JACOB LN | VERY NICE COLONIAL STYLE HOME IN LOVELY SEQUOIA FARMS | 4 BEDROOMS & 3.5 BATHS | HARDWOOD FLOORS IN MAIN LEVEL & UPPER LEVEL | GREAT COMMUNITY AMENITIES | CLOSE TO 28 & 66 * SHOPS & RESTAURANTS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14348 JACOB LANE have any available units?
14348 JACOB LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14348 JACOB LANE have?
Some of 14348 JACOB LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14348 JACOB LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14348 JACOB LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.