All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 14304 ROSY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14304 ROSY LANE
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM

14304 ROSY LANE

14304 Rosy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14304 Rosy Lane, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
2BR, 2BA end unit condo on 2nd level, upgraded bath with ceramic tiles. Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Full size front load washer and dryer. all bedroom with huge walk in closets. Gas fireplace. Lots of windows, master bedroom and living room face to south, day light all day long. Large balcony with access from bedroom or living room. Easy access to I-66, Rt29, 28. Walking distance to Library, fitness center, restaurant, Citi Bank, Giant shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14304 ROSY LANE have any available units?
14304 ROSY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14304 ROSY LANE have?
Some of 14304 ROSY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14304 ROSY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14304 ROSY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14304 ROSY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14304 ROSY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14304 ROSY LANE offer parking?
No, 14304 ROSY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14304 ROSY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14304 ROSY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14304 ROSY LANE have a pool?
No, 14304 ROSY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14304 ROSY LANE have accessible units?
No, 14304 ROSY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14304 ROSY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14304 ROSY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14304 ROSY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14304 ROSY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia