14303 Grape Holly Grove #34

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Fresh and Bright spacious 1 Bedroom with Loft. - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this 1 bed and bath top floor unit with high vaulted ceiling and a spacious loft overlooking the living/dining room combination. Once inside escape from your day in this beautiful and meticulously maintained home. This property is located in Centerville and just minutes from Route 29, 28 and I-66. Features include large windows offering ample natural light and a balcony for relaxation. Pet friendly. Water and Trash included. Unit contains washer and dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Fireplace in unit. Lots of visitor parking spaces. 1 assigned parking space with unit. Carpets have been recently professionally cleaned and the unit has been freshly painted.

$99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies. For further information and showings please contact Joe Costantini 571-501-3894, j.costantini@rwdcnova.com.



(RLNE5734897)