14303 Grape Holly Grove #34
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

14303 Grape Holly Grove #34

14303 Grape Holly Grove · No Longer Available
Location

14303 Grape Holly Grove, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Fresh and Bright spacious 1 Bedroom with Loft. - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this 1 bed and bath top floor unit with high vaulted ceiling and a spacious loft overlooking the living/dining room combination. Once inside escape from your day in this beautiful and meticulously maintained home. This property is located in Centerville and just minutes from Route 29, 28 and I-66. Features include large windows offering ample natural light and a balcony for relaxation. Pet friendly. Water and Trash included. Unit contains washer and dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Fireplace in unit. Lots of visitor parking spaces. 1 assigned parking space with unit. Carpets have been recently professionally cleaned and the unit has been freshly painted.
$99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies. For further information and showings please contact Joe Costantini 571-501-3894, j.costantini@rwdcnova.com.

(RLNE5734897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 have any available units?
14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 have?
Some of 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 currently offering any rent specials?
14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 is pet friendly.
Does 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 offer parking?
Yes, 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 offers parking.
Does 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 have a pool?
Yes, 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 has a pool.
Does 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 have accessible units?
No, 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 does not have accessible units.
Does 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14303 Grape Holly Grove #34 does not have units with air conditioning.

