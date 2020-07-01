14302 UNIFORM DRIVE

Amenities
Well maintained brick front 1 Car Garage Townhouse with 3 bedrooms & 3 1/2 baths. Main level boasts hardwood floors, large family room with fireplace, French door leading to spacious deck, separate dining area, bay window in kitchen with Space for Table. Master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath with soaking tub, separate shower & double sink vanity. Enjoy large lower level rec room with fireplace and walk out to nice brick patio. Perfectly located close to shopping centers, movie theater, Dulles Airport, 66, 28, and 29. Ready for immediate move in!