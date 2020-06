Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great opportunity to lease this End Unit Townhome with three finished levels! Extra large fenced backyard with gorgeous deck! Two Master Bedrooms on Upper Level, each with full Bathroom! Open floor plan on Main Level with Living Room, Dining Room, bright Kitchen with Breakfast nook! Finished Walk Out Basement: third Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Room w/Fireplaces. Professionally Managed property. Call today to see. Available 12- 24 months. Available June 15th.