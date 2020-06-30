13640 FOREST POND COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 3 BR TH loaded with upgrades and backing to a wooded lot for privacy in the heart of Little Rocky Run. Crown molding, high-end ceramic tile, Sun-filled living & dining rooms w/hardwood. Updated kitchen w/granite, breakfast bar, espresso cabinetry & SS appls. 2 MBRs on the upper level. Updated BAs! Finished LL w/BR, full BA, laundry rm & rec room w/hdwd opening to fenced rear deck!.Showing instruction-Showing available from Feb 17th,2020Monday through Friday: Anytime before 7:30 pm Saturday and Sunday: Anytime after 10:00 am.Move in available after 2 weeks an application accepted. Present tenant needs two weeks for moving out~