Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM

13640 FOREST POND COURT

13640 Forest Pond Court · No Longer Available
Location

13640 Forest Pond Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 BR TH loaded with upgrades and backing to a wooded lot for privacy in the heart of Little Rocky Run. Crown molding, high-end ceramic tile, Sun-filled living & dining rooms w/hardwood. Updated kitchen w/granite, breakfast bar, espresso cabinetry & SS appls. 2 MBRs on the upper level. Updated BAs! Finished LL w/BR, full BA, laundry rm & rec room w/hdwd opening to fenced rear deck!.Showing instruction-Showing available from Feb 17th,2020Monday through Friday: Anytime before 7:30 pm Saturday and Sunday: Anytime after 10:00 am.Move in available after 2 weeks an application accepted. Present tenant needs two weeks for moving out~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13640 FOREST POND COURT have any available units?
13640 FOREST POND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 13640 FOREST POND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13640 FOREST POND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13640 FOREST POND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13640 FOREST POND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13640 FOREST POND COURT offer parking?
No, 13640 FOREST POND COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13640 FOREST POND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13640 FOREST POND COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13640 FOREST POND COURT have a pool?
No, 13640 FOREST POND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13640 FOREST POND COURT have accessible units?
No, 13640 FOREST POND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13640 FOREST POND COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13640 FOREST POND COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13640 FOREST POND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13640 FOREST POND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

