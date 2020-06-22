All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 13619 South Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
13619 South Springs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13619 South Springs Drive

13619 South Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13619 South Springs Drive, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Renters Warehouse with Kate Moore presents this beautiful SFH in desirable Little Rocky Run! This home features 3 Bed, 2.5 baths, large, flat backyard and much more. Expansive front porch w/sweeping view of streetscape. Dramatic, light-filled 2 story family rm w/FP adjoins spacious back porch in rear &amp;amp; opens to level wooded lot. Open kitchen w/granite counters. MBR w/vaulted ceilings &amp;amp; walk-in closet. Available from 01/31/2019. Close to schools, shopping, dining, major highways. Pets welcome. This is a must see home. Call, email, text Kate today for a showing appointment at 703-565-7959. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13619 South Springs Drive have any available units?
13619 South Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13619 South Springs Drive have?
Some of 13619 South Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13619 South Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13619 South Springs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13619 South Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13619 South Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13619 South Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 13619 South Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13619 South Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13619 South Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13619 South Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 13619 South Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13619 South Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 13619 South Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13619 South Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13619 South Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia