13619 South Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Renters Warehouse with Kate Moore presents this beautiful SFH in desirable Little Rocky Run! This home features 3 Bed, 2.5 baths, large, flat backyard and much more. Expansive front porch w/sweeping view of streetscape. Dramatic, light-filled 2 story family rm w/FP adjoins spacious back porch in rear &amp; opens to level wooded lot. Open kitchen w/granite counters. MBR w/vaulted ceilings &amp; walk-in closet. Available from 01/31/2019. Close to schools, shopping, dining, major highways. Pets welcome. This is a must see home. Call, email, text Kate today for a showing appointment at 703-565-7959. Welcome home!