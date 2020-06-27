13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Luxury Three-level Brick-Front 2 car-Garage Townhouse, 3BR/3.5RA with Plenty Upgrades in desirable FAIRCREST community, Centerville. Bay window, Faux Granite gourmet kitchen, Hardwood floors on main and lower levels, Fireplace, Vaulted-ceiling master suite with a spacious corner tub and shower, walk-in closet, and much more! Tennis courts, cocker field, swimming pool, walk trail, etc. within the community, Conveniently located. Minutes walk to Collin Powell Elementary School. Fairfax Connect bus top within hundreds of fts. Walking distance to Stringfellow Park & Ride.