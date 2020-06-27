All apartments in Centreville
13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE

13487 Bungleweed Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13487 Bungleweed Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Luxury Three-level Brick-Front 2 car-Garage Townhouse, 3BR/3.5RA with Plenty Upgrades in desirable FAIRCREST community, Centerville. Bay window, Faux Granite gourmet kitchen, Hardwood floors on main and lower levels, Fireplace, Vaulted-ceiling master suite with a spacious corner tub and shower, walk-in closet, and much more! Tennis courts, cocker field, swimming pool, walk trail, etc. within the community, Conveniently located. Minutes walk to Collin Powell Elementary School. Fairfax Connect bus top within hundreds of fts. Walking distance to Stringfellow Park & Ride.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE have any available units?
13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE have?
Some of 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE offers parking.
Does 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE has a pool.
Does 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE have accessible units?
No, 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13487 BUNGLEWEED LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
