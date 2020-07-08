All apartments in Centreville
13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE
13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE

13307 Terrycloth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13307 Terrycloth Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Excellent 5 Bed Room,3 Full bath,1 half bath Natural light filled Detached home in Faircrest communityGleaming hardwood floors on main level,stairways and upstairs landing area.Brand new luxurious bathrooms,New roof and hvac,Stainless steel appliances,Live it up in the basement with a Media room and a Bar,Biggest lot in the neighborhood with more than 800 sqft of outdoor living including a deck and a Flag Stone patio,Professionally maintained landscape,Smart home with programmable thermostat and video doorbell.Too many upgrades to list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE have any available units?
13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE have?
Some of 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE offer parking?
No, 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE have a pool?
No, 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE have accessible units?
No, 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE has units with air conditioning.

