13307 TERRYCLOTH LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Excellent 5 Bed Room,3 Full bath,1 half bath Natural light filled Detached home in Faircrest communityGleaming hardwood floors on main level,stairways and upstairs landing area.Brand new luxurious bathrooms,New roof and hvac,Stainless steel appliances,Live it up in the basement with a Media room and a Bar,Biggest lot in the neighborhood with more than 800 sqft of outdoor living including a deck and a Flag Stone patio,Professionally maintained landscape,Smart home with programmable thermostat and video doorbell.Too many upgrades to list.