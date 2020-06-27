All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
Find more places like 6154 BEACHWAY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
/
6154 BEACHWAY DR
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:22 PM

6154 BEACHWAY DR

6154 Beachway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bailey's Crossroads
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6154 Beachway Drive, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate Contemporary home with floor to ceiling windows with view to a lush landscaped and fenced rear garden . Wonderful open floor plan with huge living dining area, updated kitchen with family room addition and a spectacular screened porch that opens to a stone patio. Four bedrooms, two and one half baths, and a spacious two car garage. All this just steps to a private 135 acre lake for boating, swimming and paddle boarding! Three miles to the Pentagon, seven miles to the district line and Amazon HQ! Trader Joe's, restaurants and shopping at your doorstep. Qwner prefers a 3 year lease. APPLY ONLINE! Application fee $55.00. Please use the following link to apply https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/6154-Beachway-Drive-Falls-Church-VA-22041-277078897

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6154 BEACHWAY DR have any available units?
6154 BEACHWAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 6154 BEACHWAY DR have?
Some of 6154 BEACHWAY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6154 BEACHWAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6154 BEACHWAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6154 BEACHWAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 6154 BEACHWAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 6154 BEACHWAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 6154 BEACHWAY DR offers parking.
Does 6154 BEACHWAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6154 BEACHWAY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6154 BEACHWAY DR have a pool?
No, 6154 BEACHWAY DR does not have a pool.
Does 6154 BEACHWAY DR have accessible units?
No, 6154 BEACHWAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6154 BEACHWAY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6154 BEACHWAY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6154 BEACHWAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6154 BEACHWAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Golden Gate
3529 Leesburg Ct
Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Bailey's Crossroads 1 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads 2 Bedrooms
Bailey's Crossroads Apartments with BalconyBailey's Crossroads Pet Friendly Places
Bailey's Crossroads Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA
Huntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America