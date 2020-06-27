6154 BEACHWAY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate Contemporary home with floor to ceiling windows with view to a lush landscaped and fenced rear garden . Wonderful open floor plan with huge living dining area, updated kitchen with family room addition and a spectacular screened porch that opens to a stone patio. Four bedrooms, two and one half baths, and a spacious two car garage. All this just steps to a private 135 acre lake for boating, swimming and paddle boarding! Three miles to the Pentagon, seven miles to the district line and Amazon HQ! Trader Joe's, restaurants and shopping at your doorstep. Qwner prefers a 3 year lease. APPLY ONLINE! Application fee $55.00. Please use the following link to apply https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/6154-Beachway-Drive-Falls-Church-VA-22041-277078897