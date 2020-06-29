5604 Dawes Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Convenient location, large living space and sought-after neighborhood highlights this property. Light, bright and airy 2-level mid-century rambler. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, driveway, and carport for off-street parking. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level, fireplace, large floor-to-ceiling windows bring the outdoors in. Lawn care INCLUDED in rent.



Property Highlights:

- 3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms

- Full daylight walkout basement

- Two living spaces

- Abundant natural light

- Washer & Dryer in home

- Trash & Lawn care included in rent

- Available now



(RLNE5528050)