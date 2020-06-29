44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE

Amenities
Welcome to this brand new, move-in ready two level condominium in One Loudoun. This wonderful new contemporary design has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a one car garage, and driveway for additional parking. Main Level Entry into living room with hardwood flooring. High-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances and spacious pantry. Upper Level has three bedrooms, and both upstairs bathrooms have dual vanities. Spacious, sun-lit master bedroom with two walk-in closets. Laundry area also includes a utility sink. New blinds and shades in the windows. Walking distance to shopping, several restaurants, close to Routes 7 and 28, and minutes to Silver Line metro and the Dulles Toll Road. This new build is an excellent combination of space and convenience.