44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Welcome to this brand new, move-in ready two level condominium in One Loudoun. This wonderful new contemporary design has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a one car garage, and driveway for additional parking. Main Level Entry into living room with hardwood flooring. High-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances and spacious pantry. Upper Level has three bedrooms, and both upstairs bathrooms have dual vanities. Spacious, sun-lit master bedroom with two walk-in closets. Laundry area also includes a utility sink. New blinds and shades in the windows. Walking distance to shopping, several restaurants, close to Routes 7 and 28, and minutes to Silver Line metro and the Dulles Toll Road. This new build is an excellent combination of space and convenience.