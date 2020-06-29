All apartments in Ashburn
44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE

44678 Provincetown Dr · No Longer Available
Location

44678 Provincetown Dr, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome to this brand new, move-in ready two level condominium in One Loudoun. This wonderful new contemporary design has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a one car garage, and driveway for additional parking. Main Level Entry into living room with hardwood flooring. High-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances and spacious pantry. Upper Level has three bedrooms, and both upstairs bathrooms have dual vanities. Spacious, sun-lit master bedroom with two walk-in closets. Laundry area also includes a utility sink. New blinds and shades in the windows. Walking distance to shopping, several restaurants, close to Routes 7 and 28, and minutes to Silver Line metro and the Dulles Toll Road. This new build is an excellent combination of space and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have any available units?
44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have?
Some of 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44678 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
