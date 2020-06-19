All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:56 AM

44485 Potter Ter

44485 Potter Terrace · (571) 291-2165 ext. 101
Location

44485 Potter Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 44485 Potter Ter · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
44485 Potter Ter Available 07/01/20 Townhouse Backing to Fields in Ashburn!! - Welcoming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick-front townhome backing to fields for peaceful view. Gourmet kitchen with center island, 42 cabinets and separate dining area. Large family room with gas fireplace and French doors leading to the large deck and gorgeous hardwood floors on two levels. Rear brick paved patio and fenced yard. Master suite with cathedral ceiling complete with fan, sitting area, built-in bookcase and storage with huge walk-in closet. Luxury master bath with Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower and double vanity. Community includes sports pavilion. LB Application & LB Lease required. NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. The application is available at: www.PatriotPropertiesInc.com

(RLNE2309091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44485 Potter Ter have any available units?
44485 Potter Ter has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44485 Potter Ter have?
Some of 44485 Potter Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44485 Potter Ter currently offering any rent specials?
44485 Potter Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44485 Potter Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 44485 Potter Ter is pet friendly.
Does 44485 Potter Ter offer parking?
No, 44485 Potter Ter does not offer parking.
Does 44485 Potter Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44485 Potter Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44485 Potter Ter have a pool?
Yes, 44485 Potter Ter has a pool.
Does 44485 Potter Ter have accessible units?
No, 44485 Potter Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 44485 Potter Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 44485 Potter Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44485 Potter Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 44485 Potter Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
