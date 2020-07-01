All apartments in Ashburn
44391 Agawam Terrace

44391 Agawam Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

44391 Agawam Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Charming 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with open floor plan. - Charming, semi-attached patio home with incredible architectural details and open floor plan. Very bright and inviting 4 bedroom, 3.5 full bath corporate executive home. Dramatic 2 story foyer, gleaming hardwood floors on main level and oak stair case. Spacious kitchen features new floor and new dishwasher,center island cooktop, 42 cabinets, Corian counters and breakfast room. 10 ceilings throughout the main level study, formal dining room, family room with fireplace and 2 level sunroom. Fabulous master suite with private sitting room, 2-sided gas fireplace, complete with tray ceilings, luxury master bath with jetted garden tub and separate shower, as well as a large walk-in closet! Upstairs laundry room, basement complete with large rec room and full bathroom, plus plenty of storage space. Fenced back yard, and lots of amenities including: a large sports pavilion, indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, full sized gym, racquet ball and squash and tennis court! Located close to schools, shops and more!
A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. NO smoking. LB lease, LB app
Application is available on our website:. www.patriotpropertiesinc.com

(RLNE3244505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44391 Agawam Terrace have any available units?
44391 Agawam Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44391 Agawam Terrace have?
Some of 44391 Agawam Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44391 Agawam Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
44391 Agawam Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44391 Agawam Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 44391 Agawam Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 44391 Agawam Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 44391 Agawam Terrace offers parking.
Does 44391 Agawam Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44391 Agawam Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44391 Agawam Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 44391 Agawam Terrace has a pool.
Does 44391 Agawam Terrace have accessible units?
No, 44391 Agawam Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 44391 Agawam Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44391 Agawam Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 44391 Agawam Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 44391 Agawam Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

