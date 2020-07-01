44391 Agawam Terrace

Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with open floor plan. - Charming, semi-attached patio home with incredible architectural details and open floor plan. Very bright and inviting 4 bedroom, 3.5 full bath corporate executive home. Dramatic 2 story foyer, gleaming hardwood floors on main level and oak stair case. Spacious kitchen features new floor and new dishwasher,center island cooktop, 42 cabinets, Corian counters and breakfast room. 10 ceilings throughout the main level study, formal dining room, family room with fireplace and 2 level sunroom. Fabulous master suite with private sitting room, 2-sided gas fireplace, complete with tray ceilings, luxury master bath with jetted garden tub and separate shower, as well as a large walk-in closet! Upstairs laundry room, basement complete with large rec room and full bathroom, plus plenty of storage space. Fenced back yard, and lots of amenities including: a large sports pavilion, indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, full sized gym, racquet ball and squash and tennis court! Located close to schools, shops and more!

A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. NO smoking. LB lease, LB app

