44269 SHEHAWKEN TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy all that Ashburn Village Amenities has to offer. Carriage Home built by Carr Homes. Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage. The family room is off the kitchen and has a gas fireplace. Family room has access to the back fenced patio. The bright kitchen offers access to the front patio. The master suite has a large sitting room and access to your balcony. The large master bath offers a soaking tub and a walk-in shower. The upper level offers the 4th bedroom or bonus room. All this convenient to Ashburn Village sports pavilion, major access roads, shopping, dining, and Dulles Airport.