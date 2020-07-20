44161 Mossy Brook Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present to you a spacious 3 level condo in the heart of Ashburn . This condo features 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths with large living room area, gas fireplace, balcony , in unit access to 1 car garage with storage, new carpet and paint, large master suite with walk in closet, other two bedrooms featured on the third floor have ample natural light and great closet space. Roomy kitchen on main level with plenty of cabinet and counter top space! Condo is a short walk to Ashburn Village Pavilion and Ashburn Village Shopping Center. Membership to Pavilion included. Please call or text Marc Perez at 571-239-0553 to schedule a showing. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposit, $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.