All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 44134 PAGET TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
44134 PAGET TERRACE
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:07 AM

44134 PAGET TERRACE

44134 Paget Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Ashburn Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

44134 Paget Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Bright, spacious 3 level end unit town home conveniently located in the Ashburn Village Community. 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of storage with plenty of cabinets along with 2 pantries, recessed lighting, island with breakfast bar, gas fireplace in family room, spacious deck off family room perfect for entertaining and grilling, large master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom has dual vanities, 2 person soaking tub and large separate walk in shower, 2 additional spacious bedrooms with a bathroom to share, large lower level, rec room features fully sized washer and dryer, access to the garage and walkout access to the patio and fully fenced backyard. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Perfect for commuters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44134 PAGET TERRACE have any available units?
44134 PAGET TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44134 PAGET TERRACE have?
Some of 44134 PAGET TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44134 PAGET TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44134 PAGET TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44134 PAGET TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44134 PAGET TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44134 PAGET TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 44134 PAGET TERRACE offers parking.
Does 44134 PAGET TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44134 PAGET TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44134 PAGET TERRACE have a pool?
No, 44134 PAGET TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 44134 PAGET TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44134 PAGET TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44134 PAGET TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44134 PAGET TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44134 PAGET TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44134 PAGET TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America