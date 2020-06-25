44134 PAGET TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Bright, spacious 3 level end unit town home conveniently located in the Ashburn Village Community. 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of storage with plenty of cabinets along with 2 pantries, recessed lighting, island with breakfast bar, gas fireplace in family room, spacious deck off family room perfect for entertaining and grilling, large master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom has dual vanities, 2 person soaking tub and large separate walk in shower, 2 additional spacious bedrooms with a bathroom to share, large lower level, rec room features fully sized washer and dryer, access to the garage and walkout access to the patio and fully fenced backyard. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Perfect for commuters.