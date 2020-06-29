44098 SAXONY TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Imagine living in Ashburn Village on your very own lake! Take a look out back and see lake views from every window. 3 BR/2.5BA and 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Brazilian Cherry floors on main level. All upper bedrooms have vaulted ceilings too. The MA BA has a soaking tub, shower, and double sinks! The Walkout LL brings nature to life in your private garden oasis. New carpet in basement & custom paint throughout. Broad Run HS tier. Small Pets allowed. No Smoking.