Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

44098 SAXONY TERRACE

44098 Saxony Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

44098 Saxony Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Imagine living in Ashburn Village on your very own lake! Take a look out back and see lake views from every window. 3 BR/2.5BA and 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Brazilian Cherry floors on main level. All upper bedrooms have vaulted ceilings too. The MA BA has a soaking tub, shower, and double sinks! The Walkout LL brings nature to life in your private garden oasis. New carpet in basement & custom paint throughout. Broad Run HS tier. Small Pets allowed. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44098 SAXONY TERRACE have any available units?
44098 SAXONY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44098 SAXONY TERRACE have?
Some of 44098 SAXONY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44098 SAXONY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44098 SAXONY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44098 SAXONY TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 44098 SAXONY TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 44098 SAXONY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 44098 SAXONY TERRACE offers parking.
Does 44098 SAXONY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44098 SAXONY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44098 SAXONY TERRACE have a pool?
No, 44098 SAXONY TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 44098 SAXONY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44098 SAXONY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44098 SAXONY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44098 SAXONY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44098 SAXONY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44098 SAXONY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
