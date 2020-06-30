All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE

44035 Kings Arms Square · No Longer Available
Location

44035 Kings Arms Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
tennis court
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Located in the sought after community of Ashburn Village* This townhouse has 3 sizeable bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, and 1 car garage*Spacious loft can be used as an additional room or office *Fresh paint throughout*Kitchen has an eat-in area and center island with a cook top*Tiled foyer, hardwood living room, dining room, loft and master bedroom*Carpeted 2nd and 3rd bedrooms*Lots of storage* Many amenities available at the Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion including swimming, tennis and lots more*Close to shops, restaurants and entertainments*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE have any available units?
44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE have?
Some of 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE offers parking.
Does 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE have a pool?
No, 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

