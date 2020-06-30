44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE

Amenities
Located in the sought after community of Ashburn Village* This townhouse has 3 sizeable bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, and 1 car garage*Spacious loft can be used as an additional room or office *Fresh paint throughout*Kitchen has an eat-in area and center island with a cook top*Tiled foyer, hardwood living room, dining room, loft and master bedroom*Carpeted 2nd and 3rd bedrooms*Lots of storage* Many amenities available at the Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion including swimming, tennis and lots more*Close to shops, restaurants and entertainments*