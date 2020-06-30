44035 KINGS ARMS SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Located in the sought after community of Ashburn Village* This townhouse has 3 sizeable bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, and 1 car garage*Spacious loft can be used as an additional room or office *Fresh paint throughout*Kitchen has an eat-in area and center island with a cook top*Tiled foyer, hardwood living room, dining room, loft and master bedroom*Carpeted 2nd and 3rd bedrooms*Lots of storage* Many amenities available at the Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion including swimming, tennis and lots more*Close to shops, restaurants and entertainments*