44022 FERNCLIFF TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 UPGRADED BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOOR AND NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT.LANDLORD LIVES IN BASEMENT, NOTHING SHARE WITH LANDLORD, UTILITIES WILL BE DIVIDED BY THE NUMBER OF THE PEOPLE, COUNTRY KITCHEN HAS SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEADING OUT TO DECK...HARDWOOD FOYER..SPORTS PAVILLION, SWIMMING POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURTS INCLUDED IN HOA DUES.OWNER IS RELATED TO THE AGENT, LANDLORD LIVES IN BASEMENT, UTILITIES WILL BE DIVIDED BY THE NUMBER OF THE PEOPLE, LANDLORD USED THE BACK DOOR