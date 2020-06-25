All apartments in Ashburn
44010 Choptank Terrace

Location

44010 Choptank Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
44010 Choptank Terrace Available 06/01/19 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 3 finished levels in the heart of Ashburn Village! - Spacious bedrooms on the upper level, and master bedroom has make-up area with sink. The finished lower level is complete with fireplace and full bath, and could be used as a third bedroom or rec room. Large country style kitchen with pass-through to dining room and neutral dcor throughout, and dont forget the storage room! INTERIOR WILL BE TOTALLY PAINTED, CLEANED & NEW DISHWASHER! Walk-out to common area and view of pond, and conveniently close to Sports Center and shopping! NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.

(RLNE3476650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44010 Choptank Terrace have any available units?
44010 Choptank Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44010 Choptank Terrace have?
Some of 44010 Choptank Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44010 Choptank Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
44010 Choptank Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44010 Choptank Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 44010 Choptank Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 44010 Choptank Terrace offer parking?
No, 44010 Choptank Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 44010 Choptank Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44010 Choptank Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44010 Choptank Terrace have a pool?
No, 44010 Choptank Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 44010 Choptank Terrace have accessible units?
No, 44010 Choptank Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 44010 Choptank Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44010 Choptank Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 44010 Choptank Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 44010 Choptank Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
