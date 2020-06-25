Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

44010 Choptank Terrace Available 06/01/19 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 3 finished levels in the heart of Ashburn Village! - Spacious bedrooms on the upper level, and master bedroom has make-up area with sink. The finished lower level is complete with fireplace and full bath, and could be used as a third bedroom or rec room. Large country style kitchen with pass-through to dining room and neutral dcor throughout, and dont forget the storage room! INTERIOR WILL BE TOTALLY PAINTED, CLEANED & NEW DISHWASHER! Walk-out to common area and view of pond, and conveniently close to Sports Center and shopping! NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.



(RLNE3476650)