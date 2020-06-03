43942 ROCHELLE COURT

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom rental in the heart of Ashburn Village! This house has it all! Beautiful kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, and custom-built window bench in the breakfast nook, both open to the spacious, airy family room. Large, open, living room and dining room with huge windows for tons of light. Secluded master suite on the main level with large master bathroom. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms and full bathroom, as well as a loft area overlooking the main level. Fully finished basement with full bathroom. This house has a 2-car attached garage with plenty of driveway space at the end of a private cul-de-sac. Spacious and secluded backyard, great for kids to run around or a fire pit! This house is walking distance to the shopping center, lake, Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion, pools, and the elementary school, as well as tons of trails and walking paths. You'll be able to make use of the many amenities this neighborhood provides! Pets are welcome (up to 60lbs) and there is an invisible fence with collar included!