Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:23 PM

43942 ROCHELLE COURT

43942 Rochelle Court · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43942 Rochelle Court, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom rental in the heart of Ashburn Village! This house has it all! Beautiful kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, and custom-built window bench in the breakfast nook, both open to the spacious, airy family room. Large, open, living room and dining room with huge windows for tons of light. Secluded master suite on the main level with large master bathroom. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms and full bathroom, as well as a loft area overlooking the main level. Fully finished basement with full bathroom. This house has a 2-car attached garage with plenty of driveway space at the end of a private cul-de-sac. Spacious and secluded backyard, great for kids to run around or a fire pit! This house is walking distance to the shopping center, lake, Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion, pools, and the elementary school, as well as tons of trails and walking paths. You'll be able to make use of the many amenities this neighborhood provides! Pets are welcome (up to 60lbs) and there is an invisible fence with collar included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43942 ROCHELLE COURT have any available units?
43942 ROCHELLE COURT has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43942 ROCHELLE COURT have?
Some of 43942 ROCHELLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43942 ROCHELLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
43942 ROCHELLE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43942 ROCHELLE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 43942 ROCHELLE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 43942 ROCHELLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 43942 ROCHELLE COURT does offer parking.
Does 43942 ROCHELLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43942 ROCHELLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43942 ROCHELLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 43942 ROCHELLE COURT has a pool.
Does 43942 ROCHELLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 43942 ROCHELLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 43942 ROCHELLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43942 ROCHELLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 43942 ROCHELLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 43942 ROCHELLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
