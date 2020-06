Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available Immediately! Perfect townhouse located in Ashburn Village! 2 Bedrooms + Loft, Full Walk-out Basement, Backs to common space, fenced rear yard, Brand new laminate flooring on main level, brand new carpet on stairs and both bedrooms! Comes with Ashburn Village Amenities and two parking spaces right out front! $50 application fee per adult, Pets case by case with deposit.