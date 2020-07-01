43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath End Unit Townhome in Ashburn Farm! Beautiful Wood Floors Throughout! Bay windows for tons of natural light. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, step out to deck overlooking common area and fenced rear yard. Fully finished lower level with cozy fireplace, walk out to patio. Master with updated bath, generous secondary bedrooms. Fantastic Ashburn Farm Amenities! Great commuter location, don't miss this opportunity!