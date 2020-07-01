All apartments in Ashburn
43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE

43472 Blacksmith Square · No Longer Available
Location

43472 Blacksmith Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath End Unit Townhome in Ashburn Farm! Beautiful Wood Floors Throughout! Bay windows for tons of natural light. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, step out to deck overlooking common area and fenced rear yard. Fully finished lower level with cozy fireplace, walk out to patio. Master with updated bath, generous secondary bedrooms. Fantastic Ashburn Farm Amenities! Great commuter location, don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have any available units?
43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have?
Some of 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE offer parking?
No, 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have a pool?
No, 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43472 BLACKSMITH SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

