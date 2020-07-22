All apartments in Ashburn
43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE

43459 Ridgeview Place · No Longer Available
Location

43459 Ridgeview Place, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move in Ready. Available now for Short Term Lease till end of June 2020. Beautiful Single Family House on a cul-de-sac. Large fenced Backyard. Screened-in- Porch and deck in the rear. Vaulted ceiling, open floor plan. Family room off of kitchen leading to screen porch. Formal Dinning & Living room. wood floors on the main level. Upper level has 3 Bedrooms 2 full bath and big loft which can be used as living room, kids play area or an study area. Beautifully updated Master Bathroom. Lower Level has a large Rec room, Full bath and a Den(can be used a 4th bedroom) Walk out to nicely landscaped backyard. Home interior recently painted, new carpet on stairs and basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE have any available units?
43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE have?
Some of 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE offers parking.
Does 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE have a pool?
No, 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
