43459 RIDGEVIEW PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move in Ready. Available now for Short Term Lease till end of June 2020. Beautiful Single Family House on a cul-de-sac. Large fenced Backyard. Screened-in- Porch and deck in the rear. Vaulted ceiling, open floor plan. Family room off of kitchen leading to screen porch. Formal Dinning & Living room. wood floors on the main level. Upper level has 3 Bedrooms 2 full bath and big loft which can be used as living room, kids play area or an study area. Beautifully updated Master Bathroom. Lower Level has a large Rec room, Full bath and a Den(can be used a 4th bedroom) Walk out to nicely landscaped backyard. Home interior recently painted, new carpet on stairs and basement.