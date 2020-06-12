43456 NOTTINGHAM SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Perfect 10!Gorgeous 3 lvl bumpouts3 bed 2.5 bath, one car garage! Sunroom, masterbed w/sitting rm,den on main lvl, over 2200 SF,Fresh custom paint,Hard wood on main lvl like a model home!Large over 300 SF deck over looking play ground,trail & common area!Professional landscaping!Custom draperies & custom blinds on all three-lvl!fans!Ashburn location! Close to greenway ,shopping area,major office.House will be professionally cleaned, carpets cleaned and paint touch up given once current tenant move out! Available August 1, 2019