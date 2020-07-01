43384 Livery Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room

First time offered for lease - Beautiful move in ready townhouse in Ashburn Farm. Living room and Dining Room have an open concept with hardwood flooring on the main level and lots of natural light. Gourmet eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Nice deck off the kitchen area, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Basement has a large rec room with a gas fireplace and walk out into the fenced in backyard. The upstairs features three bedrooms with updated bathrooms. One car garage with a bonus room for extra storage. Best of all this townhouse is located right next to all the wonderful amenities that Ashburn Farm has to offer, including the playground area, pavilion for hosting parties, trails throughout the community, catch and release pond, large swimming pool and the beautiful community center that can be rented out for private events. This townhouse has it all and such a great location; close to restaurants, shopping, movie theater and five minutes to the new metro line that is coming soon. Available just in time for the holidays. Come see for yourself, you will not be disappointed. No pets.



(RLNE5302673)