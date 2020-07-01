All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 43384 Livery Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
43384 Livery Square
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

43384 Livery Square

43384 Livery Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

43384 Livery Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
First time offered for lease - Beautiful move in ready townhouse in Ashburn Farm. Living room and Dining Room have an open concept with hardwood flooring on the main level and lots of natural light. Gourmet eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Nice deck off the kitchen area, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Basement has a large rec room with a gas fireplace and walk out into the fenced in backyard. The upstairs features three bedrooms with updated bathrooms. One car garage with a bonus room for extra storage. Best of all this townhouse is located right next to all the wonderful amenities that Ashburn Farm has to offer, including the playground area, pavilion for hosting parties, trails throughout the community, catch and release pond, large swimming pool and the beautiful community center that can be rented out for private events. This townhouse has it all and such a great location; close to restaurants, shopping, movie theater and five minutes to the new metro line that is coming soon. Available just in time for the holidays. Come see for yourself, you will not be disappointed. No pets.

(RLNE5302673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43384 Livery Square have any available units?
43384 Livery Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43384 Livery Square have?
Some of 43384 Livery Square's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43384 Livery Square currently offering any rent specials?
43384 Livery Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43384 Livery Square pet-friendly?
No, 43384 Livery Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43384 Livery Square offer parking?
Yes, 43384 Livery Square offers parking.
Does 43384 Livery Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43384 Livery Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43384 Livery Square have a pool?
Yes, 43384 Livery Square has a pool.
Does 43384 Livery Square have accessible units?
No, 43384 Livery Square does not have accessible units.
Does 43384 Livery Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 43384 Livery Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43384 Livery Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 43384 Livery Square does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America