Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4BR home with spacious light filled rooms located in a fantastic neighborhood. This home has great flow with a lovely kitchen, living and dining rooms, and gleaming hardwood floors lead to cozy family room. Relax and enjoy the private fenced in outdoor patio. Plenty of room in the oversized single car garage. Walk to schools, walk to the W&OD trail, and all the shopping conveniences are nearby at your fingertips.